Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of SBSI opened at $41.28 on Monday. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.64.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $132,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $39,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,687 shares of company stock valued at $694,942 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

