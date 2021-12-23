SparkPoint Fuel Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $782,714.16 and approximately $6,523.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.62 or 0.08077180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,816.74 or 1.00060864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00074316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00053667 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007106 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

