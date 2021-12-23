SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,065 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $10,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,056,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,250,000 after acquiring an additional 467,727 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 162,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 34,507 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,321,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000.

SPTL stock opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.09. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

