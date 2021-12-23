SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 63,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

