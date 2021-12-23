SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851,342 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 641,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 448,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,303 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 320,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 216,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $69.29 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $54.17 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

