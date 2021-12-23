SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 84,401 shares.The stock last traded at $95.69 and had previously closed at $93.93.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.03.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLY. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.