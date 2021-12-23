SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 81.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $505.67 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $409.73 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $511.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.56.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

