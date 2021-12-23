Spectrum (SPT) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $29,682.68 and approximately $4,546.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.95 or 0.00320157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000588 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.