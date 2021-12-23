Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Holdings Trimmed by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,197 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Focus Trust were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 68,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

FUND opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.4107 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.60%. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Sprott Focus Trust Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

