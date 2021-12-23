Sprott Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,135 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 744% compared to the typical volume of 253 call options.

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Sprott has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Sprott alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 34.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sprott by 9.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Sprott by 39.3% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Sprott by 48.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Sprott by 52.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.