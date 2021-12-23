Sprott Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,135 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 744% compared to the typical volume of 253 call options.
Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Sprott has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.11.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
See Also: Discount Rate
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.