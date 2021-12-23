Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 30.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,988 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $26,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,806 shares of company stock worth $18,092,716 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $167.38 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.66.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

