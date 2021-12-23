SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to post $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.90. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $81.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2426 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

