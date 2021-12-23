Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.04%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 124.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

