State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 11,472 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 149.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,112,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 667,487 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto in the second quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Li Auto by 57.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto in the second quarter worth about $278,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LI stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $37.65.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Li Auto’s revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LI. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.03.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

