State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 388 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $158.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $139.83 and a one year high of $262.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.99.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.85%.

OLED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.70.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

