State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 39.4% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 569,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 160,800 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,041,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,324 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

