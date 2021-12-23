State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 649 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,500,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,275,000 after acquiring an additional 295,142 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,320,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,985,000 after buying an additional 325,019 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,782,000 after buying an additional 241,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,133,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,335,000 after buying an additional 58,705 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after buying an additional 566,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

NYSE:BERY opened at $70.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $72.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.66.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.