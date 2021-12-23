State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 585 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.