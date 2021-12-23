Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stepan by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stepan by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $435,992. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $119.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.58. Stepan has a 52-week low of $109.08 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s payout ratio is 20.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

