Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 237 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter worth $63,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter worth $86,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $62.78 on Thursday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $63.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

