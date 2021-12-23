Stephens Inc. AR Has $553,000 Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.91. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.52 and a beta of 1.01.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

