Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $466,000 Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 29.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 5.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 1.09. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total transaction of $1,755,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.19 per share, with a total value of $20,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,253,733 shares of company stock valued at $259,973,282 and have sold 92,440 shares valued at $11,141,054. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

