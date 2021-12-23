Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 145 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,421 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,501,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,458,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,918,000 after acquiring an additional 50,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,599,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $116.92 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.05.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

