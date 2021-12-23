Stephens Inc. AR Takes $515,000 Position in Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 98,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEST. Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in Ecoark in the third quarter valued at about $14,992,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Ecoark in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ecoark in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecoark in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William B. Hoagland bought 14,500 shares of Ecoark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randy May bought 45,000 shares of Ecoark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecoark stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.77. Ecoark Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ecoark had a negative net margin of 52.21% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter.

Ecoark Profile

Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

