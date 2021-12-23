Stephens Inc. AR Trims Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

