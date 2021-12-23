Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Purchases 500,000 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,955,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392,623.72.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,427,750.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 100 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,288.00.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

SFIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

