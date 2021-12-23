Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Qualigen Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 15,196 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,293% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,091 call options.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Qualigen Therapeutics from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of QLGN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819,167. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

