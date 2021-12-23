Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of 22nd Century Group Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 21,088 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 830% compared to the typical volume of 2,267 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other 22nd Century Group news, CEO James A. Mish bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $49,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,755,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 3,188.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,610,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 470.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,613 shares in the last quarter. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XXII stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $3.04. 2,439,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.73 million, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.88. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

