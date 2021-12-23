Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 110,485 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 85,635 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 107,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nomura downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Shares of F opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

