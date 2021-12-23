Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $258,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $651.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $569.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.42.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

