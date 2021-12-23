StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Banco Santander lowered shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bradesco Corretora lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 10,630.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in StoneCo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

STNE stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,023,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

