Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) vs. Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Critical Survey

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Stratasys alerts:

This table compares Stratasys and Mandiant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratasys -7.92% -2.14% -1.68% Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10%

Stratasys has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stratasys and Mandiant’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratasys $520.82 million 2.58 -$443.72 million ($0.71) -33.39 Mandiant $940.58 million 4.37 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -16.94

Mandiant has higher revenue and earnings than Stratasys. Stratasys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mandiant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Stratasys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Mandiant shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Stratasys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mandiant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stratasys and Mandiant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratasys 2 1 3 0 2.17 Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00

Stratasys presently has a consensus target price of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 54.65%. Mandiant has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.05%. Given Stratasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stratasys is more favorable than Mandiant.

Summary

Stratasys beats Mandiant on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing. The firm also develops, manufactures, and sells materials for use with its systems and provides related service offerings to its customers. The company was founded on March 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.