Stride (NYSE:LRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LRN opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. Stride has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $38.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.03 million. Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stride will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Stride by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

