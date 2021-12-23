Strs Ohio Buys 5,800 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 134.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

UFPI opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

