Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 128.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Enova International were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 809.1% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the second quarter worth $613,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the second quarter worth $2,152,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 17.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.56. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.10 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 20,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $750,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,393 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

