Strs Ohio Has $757,000 Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $50.63 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.96.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

