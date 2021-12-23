Strs Ohio Purchases 500 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.83 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRNA shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.25 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $946,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

