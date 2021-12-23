Strs Ohio Takes $736,000 Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in International Game Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in International Game Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

