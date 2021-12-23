Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 35,611 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Stryker worth $199,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

Stryker stock opened at $264.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.47 and a 200-day moving average of $263.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

