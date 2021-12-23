Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in LPL Financial by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after buying an additional 303,276 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 680,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $160.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day moving average is $152.05. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.90 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.30.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

