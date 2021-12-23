Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SUI traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.71. The company had a trading volume of 880,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,715. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $137.43 and a 52 week high of $209.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 278,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,404,000 after acquiring an additional 84,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76,907 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,763,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

