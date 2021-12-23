Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises about 2.0% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.62% of Sun Communities worth $133,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 25.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 52.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.38.

NYSE:SUI opened at $205.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.78. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.43 and a 1-year high of $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

