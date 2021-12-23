Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:SLF traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $54.13. 534,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,999. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

