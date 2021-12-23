Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Sells $48,008.44 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,396 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $48,008.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Christopher Dawson sold 7,092 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $220,703.04.

On Friday, December 17th, Christopher Dawson sold 1,417 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $47,965.45.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $34.82. 4,286,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,053,110. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

