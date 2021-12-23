SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

RGEN has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $312.88.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $269.67 on Monday. Repligen has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.25 and a 200-day moving average of $254.12. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Repligen will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $474,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $188,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter valued at $511,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

