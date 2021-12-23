Swerve (SWRV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.36 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Swerve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Swerve has a market cap of $5.08 million and $1.36 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00043205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.35 or 0.00210403 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,214,808 coins and its circulating supply is 16,021,361 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

