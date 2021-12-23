Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Insider Purchases £7,920 in Stock

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) insider Brendan Connolly bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.23) per share, with a total value of £7,920 ($10,463.73).

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at GBX 393.20 ($5.19) on Thursday. Synthomer plc has a 12-month low of GBX 380.36 ($5.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.54). The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 468.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 502.15.

SYNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.91) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.27) to GBX 510 ($6.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.27) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 571.88 ($7.56).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

