Syscoin Price Tops $0.73 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Syscoin has a market cap of $454.57 million and $10.66 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.81 or 0.00322274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 626,630,263 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.