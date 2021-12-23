T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $120.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

