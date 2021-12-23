Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $148.00

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $148.00 and last traded at $147.04, with a volume of 1138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.22.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.
The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 526.97 and a beta of 0.37.
In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,731,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total value of $231,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,345 shares of company stock worth $14,263,045 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,672 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,901,000 after purchasing an additional 887,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,384,000 after purchasing an additional 493,234 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $46,510,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.