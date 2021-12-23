Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $148.00

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $148.00 and last traded at $147.04, with a volume of 1138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 526.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,731,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total value of $231,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,345 shares of company stock worth $14,263,045 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,672 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,901,000 after purchasing an additional 887,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,384,000 after purchasing an additional 493,234 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $46,510,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

